PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The car was later seen pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of E. Melbourne. Police approached but five occupants exited the car and fled on foot.

A brief foot chase ensued before officers arrested Sentaries R. Farmer, 18, and four juveniles. During a search, officers located and seized a loaded firearm from Farmer’s bag.

Farmer was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, resistance to an officer, and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21. He was transported to Peoria County Jail.

The four juveniles were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing police, and were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.