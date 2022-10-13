PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The teen charged with killing 46-year-old Christopher Tillman in September will be tried as an adult, courts decided Thursday.

LaMarion K. Wright is 16 years old. He will be 17 when he is tried by a jury for three counts of first degree murder on Jan. 3, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Police connected Wright to a shooting that killed Tillman near Adams and Green Streets on Sept. 20. Tillman was transported to OSF with gunshot injuries and he later died due to his injuries.

Shortly thereafter, Wright was taken into custody. However, he first fled police officers and discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing.

Wright was charged before a grand jury on Tuesday of this week. His next court appearance is a scheduling conference set for Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.