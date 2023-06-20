PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County judge handed down the maximum prison sentence possible for a Bartonville teenager convicted in connection with a fatal DUI crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Clayton Bell, 18, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars in connection with the Feb. 27, 2022, crash on West Pfeiffer Road just outside Bartonville that killed Mia Dusek. Bell, who had been free on bond and who recently graduated from Limestone Community High School, was then taken into custody by deputies and brought back to a holding cell.

That capped a highly emotional nearly two-hour sentencing hearing where tears flowed freely, even from a veteran prosecutor. Mia’s family and friends told how her death left a “gaping hole” in their lives. The prosecutor, Brenda McCavitt, admitted this case has affected her more than most.

And Bell himself could barely finish his statement. He said that nothing he said or did could ever take the pain and loss from the Dusek family.

“This is the fault of no one but myself,” he said. “My conduct was inexcusable and impacted more lives than I ever could have imagined.”

Among those devastated by the crash were her immediate family, who still set a spot at the table for her. Mia’s 16th birthday was just weeks after the crash.

“I can’t bear to see a picture of her or to hear her voice on a video. The pain just takes my breath away,” said Mia’s mother, Deborah Beaupre. “There’s a gaping hole in my heart that will never heal.”

The crash occurred around 12:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of Pfeiffer, a stretch of road with steep hills that can block a driver’s line of sight. Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the overturned vehicle. It had been going at a high rate of speed — testimony during the hearing said it was close to 85 mph — just before the crash.

Passengers who survived said the car was trying to “catch air.”

McCavitt played a short cellphone video at the hearing’s start that showed the final seconds just before the crash. Heard were screams of terror and people urging Bell to slow down. After the 8-second video, the room was completely quiet.

Bell was charged a few months later and in March, he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

Circuit Judge John Vespa could have imposed a term of probation, but Bell had to have shown “extraordinary circumstances” why he should not go to prison. That’s different from most crimes, as the burden is on Bell to show why he should get probation.

Vespa, however, quickly nixed that, noting Bell had tested positive for marijuana once while the case was pending and also admitted to smoking it once or twice more. He also told probation officers that he had been both drinking and using marijuana the night of the accident.

That, Vespa said, made him wonder about Bell’s potential for rehabilitation. He also dismissed arguments by Bell’s attorney Kevin Sullivan that Bell had the chance to make more of impact by being on probation and ordered to speak about what happened. The judge noted while Sullivan was making his argument that Bell could have been doing that awaiting sentencing.

Mia’s best friend Kyleigh Miller testified about losing the person whom she truly thought of a sister. Crying through much of her statement, Miller said she’d have to do all things the things two planned on doing together.

The two were inseparable and had planned to go to college together. Now, that’s gone forever, she said.

“I am so lost without her. I just want my best friend back,” she said.

Aunts and uncles told how family events were not the same. Mia’s stepfather, Jeff Manning, said he was appalled at the “absolute recklessness” shown by Bell that night.

And Mia’s mother, Deborah, said Mia was the anchor of the family, the one who always had a smile and who already was looking out for others. She spoke of how Mia, an exceptional athlete and a good student, always found a way to be friends with everyone and who would go up to anyone, without prompting, to make sure they were happy.

Even McCavitt was emotional. Before speaking to Vespa about what sentence was appropriate, she dabbed her eyes and took off her glasses. She stood up and her voice cracked. Finally, she said that there was really nothing more she could say than what the family did.

Bell must serve at least 85% of his sentencing meaning that he’ll be close to 30 by the time he’s released.