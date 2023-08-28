PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison in connection with a shooting last December.

Tyrell Logan, 18, whose address is listed as the 2200 block of North Idaho Street, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated battery in connection with the Dec. 9, 2022, incident. The shooting occurred at 3433 W. Fallen Oak Lane which is an address of a building in the Lexington Hills apartment complex.

According to ciproud.com archives, the shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. Officers found a 16-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.

In return for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a case of aggravated discharge of a firearm that occurred two days later, on Dec. 11, 2022, where he was accused of shooting in the direction of another person in the 200 block of West Antoinette Street.

Without the plea, he would have faced up to 30 years on the aggravated battery case and up to 15 years on the aggravated discharge case.