Teen shot in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy was shot during a disagreement in Bloomington over the weekend, police said.

Bloomington Police Department officers were dispatched to St. Joseph’s Medical Center’s Emergency Room for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the 17-year-old juvenile victim. He had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound on his forearm and was in stable condition, police said.

He was reportedly shot during a disagreement in an empty parking lot in the 2600 block of Danbury Dr. There have been no arrests made and there were no other injuries reported.

Bloomington detectives are still investigating the incident. There is no additional information to release.

Anyone with information should call BPD Det. Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359.