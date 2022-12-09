PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it.

According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives, patrol officers, and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information pertinent to this investigation, please contact Peoria Police Department (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.