PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage boy was shot early Thursday on Peoria’s East Bluff but suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to Peoria police.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said officers were called just after 1 a.m. to a local hospital after the victim had been brought there by a private vehicle.

When they arrived, the boy told them he had been shot while walking in the 600 block of East Nebraska Avenue by a person who was in a passing vehicle. That’s about a block away from the East Bluff Community Center.

Roth did not release any more information regarding the matter. There is currently no suspect information. This incident in under investigation, she said.