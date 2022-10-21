PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 18-year-old Willie J. Irby Jr. for a shooting that occurred at the 900 block of Smith Street last week, the department announced in a press release Friday.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. and North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving. The woman was in serious condition and transported to a local hospital.

Police conducted an investigation in conjunction with their Special Investigations Division, which led to the location and arrest of Irby on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Irby was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm and transported to Peoria County Jail.

There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.