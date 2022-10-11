PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old from Peoria has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the murder of Christopher Tillman on Sept. 20.

Tillman, 46, was located with apparent gunshot wounds by police near Adams and Green Streets on Sept. 20. He was transported to OSF where he later died due to his injuries.

The juvenile was taken into custody after the shooting that resulted in Tillman’s death. Before being taken into custody, he fled police officers and discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing.

The teen was arrested on counts of first degree murder, along with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, resisting arrest, no FOID, and an active Peoria County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. However, his indictment only lists the three charges of first degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Indictment papers state that the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon count covers the fact that the juvenile not only had a loaded handgun on his person, but also while he was trespassing while fleeing and that he was under the age of 21 while possessing the gun.

The teen will remain in custody until his arraignment hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. His bond is set at $2 million.