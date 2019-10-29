Teen who died after driving into golf course lake identified

Breaking News
SHERMAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 16-year-old girl who died when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a lake at a central Illinois golf course.

The State Journal-Register reports Tuesday that the Sangamon County coroner’s office identified the girl as Kaylee Mehochko of Quincy.

State police have said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle drove into the water at the Rail Golf Course in Sherman on Sunday night. A passenger was able to swim to safety.

Fire department divers pulled Mehochko from the submerged vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed no signs of trauma. The coroner’s office said the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

