PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teenager on gun-related charges Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified a 17-year-old with an active warrant standing next to a vehicle near Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers made contact with the juvenile and took him into custody without incident. While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded gun under the driver’s seat.

The teenager was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21, and an active warrant.

The 17-year-old has been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

