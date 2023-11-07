PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot late Monday night while riding in a car, according to Peoria police.

Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman said, officers went to the 2600 block of West Malone Street after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicatd 10 rounds had been fired. That block is bounded by South Ligonier Street on the west side and South Griswold Street on the east.

When officers arrived, they found no victim nor any suspected shooters.

Later, the boy arrived at an area hospital, driven in a private vehicle. He had a single gunshot wound to the foot and the injury was considered non-life-threatening.

He told police he was shot by an unknown person.

The matter remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.