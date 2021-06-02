Teenager pleads guilty to attempted murder at Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chicago teenager pleaded guilty attempting to shoot and kill his college roommate in their dorm at Western Illinois University.

Kavion Populus, 18 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, a Class X Felony, for the shooting on September 15, 2020 that injured Amarian Hargrove.

Hargrove suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, which required surgery.

Populus will appear back in court almost a year later on September 3 of this year for a sentencing. The attempted murder charge carries up to 30 years in prison.

In October 2020, Populus plead not guilty to the charges.