Teenagers at Easterseals spread message of inclusivity to third-graders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers from Peoria are spreading the message of inclusivity to a classroom of third-graders across the country.

Greyson Hofmann, 14, has autism and received services from Easterseals from ages 2-10. Now, he wants to pass on what he learned to younger kids.

“I just want to teach the kids to not look down on anybody for any reason, whether they are different or not,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann and Bailey DeLap, 14, read books about inclusivity to a third-grade class at Luther Jones Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas, virtually from Easterseals in Peoria.

DeLap said she hopes the books’ message resonates with the students.

“I hope it sticks with them to treat people that they’re important and that you shouldn’t judge somebody just off what they struggle with,” she said.