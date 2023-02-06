PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening.

According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually located in the 800 block of W Hurlburt, and the two teens were seen fleeing on foot. SID and PPD apprehended the suspects after a short chase.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting police. She was transported to Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for criminal trespassing to a vehicle and resisting police. He was released into the custody of his parents.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.