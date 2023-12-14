PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens for multiple charges, including vehicle theft, in the Peoria International Airport’s (PIA) parking lot on Thursday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, a patrolling deputy discovered a vehicle that appeared to be rummaged through at approximately 12:10 a.m.

The deputy eventually located a car driving around the parking lot. When the deputy approached the vehicle, two teens allegedly fled the car on foot. They were both taken into custody after hiding in the parking lot.

Deputies determined that the vehicle the teens were driving was stolen from the parking lot earlier. When searching through the vehicle, deputies allegedly located multiple shotgun shells and ammunition, a rifle magazine and two pellet rifles.

18-year-old Jamar L. Deese and a 16-year-old boy, both from the Peoria area, were charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of ammo with no FOID, obstructing police, and burglary to motor vehicles.

Deese was taken to the Peoria County Jail and the 16-year-old was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Watkins said that the sheriff’s office has a deputy at PIA 24 hours a day, but encourages those flying not to leave their keys in their vehicles at the airport, because the cars are targeted to be stolen and used in other crimes.