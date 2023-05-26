PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenage boys were arrested early Friday morning for attempting to break into a vehicle, Peoria police reported.

Peoria police were called to the area near the intersection of North Machin and West Armstrong avenues shortly before 3:30 a.m. on a report of three teens attempting to break into a vehicle. One of the boys was alleged to have been armed.

While in the area, officers located two boys, ages 13 and 15, that matched the description of the teens involved. They approached the boy and searched them, finding burglary tools and gloves,. said Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman.

The third teen wasn’t found.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked on charges of attempted motor vehicle theft, possssion of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

The other boy, 15, was arrested on charges of attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and then released to the custody of his parents.