Teens get “reality check” of adulthood in event hosted by Goodwill of Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois hosted the 7th annual Reality Check event for kids and teens from ages 11 through 18 Thursday.

Reality Check is a hands-on simulation game to test drive a potential version of their adult life.

After choosing their career, participants tried to survive for a month as an adult, visiting cleverly named stations like Bullseye (Target), Good Buy (Best Buy), and Pet Saavy (PetSmart).

“It’s so rewarding to see the kids go through, to see them struggle, to see them succeed, and really know that we’re setting them up for success later in life, and it has a special meaning this year because we weren’t able to do the program last year,” said Lyndsie Gravemier, youth program manager at Goodwill Central Illinois.

Gravemier estimated between 75 and 100 individuals participated in the event.

“We hope they walk away with a reality check of some kind, and it’s different for every student, so for some of them it’s realization how expensive children can be, sometimes it’s maybe the realization that maybe the career is not going to fund the kind of life they want,” Gravemier said.