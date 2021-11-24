Teens now facing charges for allegedly murdering Mackinaw woman and attempting to kill her husband

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – An arraignment hearing was held for three teenagers accused of murdering a Mackinaw woman and attempting to kill her husband.

17-year-old Andre Street, 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney, 19-year-old Sage Raeuber, and a 15-year-old girl are accused of plotting and carrying out a plan to murder Rebecca and Douglas Bolin at their home in rural Mackinaw. Rebecca Bolin was shot and killed on Oct. 20. Douglas was shot but survived.

Wednesday, 17-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney were charged with seven counts each, including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of home invasion

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

One count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Raeuber was charged with five counts, including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of home invasion

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Attorney’s for all three defendants entered pleas of not guilty on all counts. Raeuber, Street, and Maloney will appear in court next on Jan. 3 for a pre-trial conference.