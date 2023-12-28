PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Have a hard time getting to your doctor appointments? Here’s a solution that may work for you.

OSF Telehealth is a method for patients to meet with their doctors through text or video call. Patients can visit the virtual on call doctor and receive a diagnosis within minutes. The idea took off quickly with infants being a high risk for COVID-19, Influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in 2022.

Parents would bring their children into their primary care physician and receive a referral to the telehealth program. Nurses would equip the parents with monitors for the ill child and train them on how to use them and when to report if something is abnormal.

While respiratory illnesses aren’t as prominent this year, OSF is using the same program for everyday illnesses or injuries. If you have a cold or the flu, a small sprain, or minor injury, an on-call doctor can diagnose and prescribe over the phone. The idea is to reduce foot traffic through the clinics and hospitals and slow the spread of illnesses. They are also saving the patient time.

Telehealth can also be used in a pinch. Diagnoses can happen in under 30 minutes. If you have a child that wakes up not feeling the best, you can call telehealth and get a diagnosis prior to dropping them at daycare.

“We’ve had colleagues even use this platform before, this virtual urgent care, where they wake up with a cold symptom, and they have to make sure like ‘am I okay to go to work, am I not.’ and they’re able to connect with a provider, could be 7 am and the shift starts at 8.” said Susan Wolf, Clinical Director of OSF On Call Digital Care.