PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The television personality who talks to dead people will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center in October.

A Peoria Civic Center press release confirms Theresa Caputo will be bringing ‘The Experience’ to Central Illinois.

In addition to sharing personal stories about her life, Caputo hopes to provide comfort to attendees through messages from deceased loved ones.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” said Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

‘Long Island Medium’ debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Caputo’s life as a mom who can communicate with the dead.

Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via the Toyota Box Office or Ticketmaster.