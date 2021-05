PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The messages coming from Peoria County health leaders, Thursday, come down to -- get vaccinated, wear a mask (if required), and be honest.

In the week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals and Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new executive order in support, local health leaders attributed the new step forward to the COVID-19 vaccines.