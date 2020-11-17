Temporary COVID-19 testing site coming to Washington

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health will be sponsoring a temporary COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Washington on Nov. 21 & 22.

The testing site will be located in the Washington Community High school Baseball lot on Jefferson and Wilmor. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Simple nasal swabs will be used for the testing. There is no cost to get tested, but residents are encouraged to bring their insurance card.

Those tested should receive results in four to seven days. Anyone can get tested, including those not showing visible symptoms.