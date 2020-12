Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — If you need a COVID-19 test, a pop-up testing site will be in Tremont on Monday.

Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at the Tazewell County Health Department parking lot from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Nasal swabs will be used.

You don’t have to have symptoms to be tested, but you are asked to bring an insurance card if you have one. You’ll be called with results in four to seven days.