Temporary schedule changes coming to District 87 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington School District 87 announced some temporary schedule changes to help reduce the impact COVID-19 is having on staff and students Tuesday.

According to District 87 Superintendent Dr. Barry M. Reilly, Raymond School of Early Education will continue remote learning through Jan. 21. Families should expect additional information from teachers regarding learning activities.

Bloomington Jr. High School students will be on a revised schedule from Jan. 12 – Jan. 21. The schedule will be from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with an 8-period schedule and no lunch break.

Students will be able to eat breakfast in the classrooms upon arrival, and all students will be able to receive a grab-and-go meal for lunch at the end of the school day. Bus transportation will be provided as usual.

All Bloomington High School students will also be on a revised schedule from Jan. 12 – Jan. 21. The schedule will be from 7:30 am until 12:13 pm with a 7-period schedule and no lunch break.

All high school students will be able to receive a grab-and-go meal for lunch as they are dismissed from school, and bus transportation will be provided as usual.

No changes are being made to the elementary school schedule at this time.

All schools are expected to return to normal on Jan. 24.