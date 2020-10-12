Shots fired through apartment walls in Peoria

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — An investigation is on-going after shots were fired through apartment walls.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at an apartment complex at 807 S. Baer Street.

Shots from Apartment 323 went through the interior, and into two other apartments.

Two guns were recovered and the suspects are being sought after.

No other information has been released at this time.

