Shots fired through apartment walls in Peoria

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — An investigation is on-going after shots were fired through apartment walls.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at an apartment complex at 807 S. Baer Street.

Shots from Apartment 323 went through the interior, and into two other apartments.

Two guns were recovered and the suspects are being sought after.

No other information has been released at this time.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News