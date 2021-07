MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A stretch of Tennessee Ave. from U.S. 150 to Harding Road in Morton will be closed for repairs on July 26.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) press release, the repairs will include replacing bridge joints on the Tennessee Bridge overpass, which is expected to take about six weeks.

IDOT asks drivers to expect delays, and avoid the area of the road work, if possible.

More information on upcoming IDOT projects is available on their website here