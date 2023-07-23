CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria FC United and the Tessa Sutton Foundation hosted a soccer tournament to raise money for cancer.

For the last two days, teams played four games of three-on-three soccer.

Tessa Sutton was diagnosed with an aggressive form of sarcoma in her right chest wall at the age of 15. This is the first tournament since her passing.

Her family said Tessa was heavily involved in planning the tournament before her passing.

“Like all of us, she would be amazed at the amount of support being shown to the foundation and the amount of help and support we’ll be able to provide families and those going through a similar battle to what Tessa faced,” said Tessa’s Brother Caleb Aeschliman.

All the money raised will go back into the Tessa Sutton Foundation, with a portion benefitting St. Jude.