PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Tessa Sutton, the 17-year-old Central Illinoisian suffering from a terminal illness, has passed away on Friday.

According to the Facebook group Team Tessa, Sutton passed peacefully surrounded by her family.

The family released a brief statement:

“At 3:09 p.m. our beautiful girl passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She is no longer in pain. This is how I choose to picture her now. Free from the pain of this world and just blissfully happy, hopefully playing soccer on a beach somewhere. It was our privilege to be your parents for 17 years. Love you sis.”