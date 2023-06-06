PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Testimony continued in the case of a man accused of killing a North Valley woman more than two years ago.

Peoria County prosecutors continued to present their evidence that Christopher J. Sanders, 45, who is accused of killing 50-year-old Mona Ellison who was found dead in a wooded area near East Peoria Community High School on Jan. 21, 2021, one day after she was reported missing.

Among the evidence were several pictures taken at two houses in Peoria’s North Valley which showed stairwells and a basement with blood splatterings.

Neighbors and friends noticed Ellison was missing when her dog, which was usually by her side was left in a locked basement with piles of feces. And her phone, which she usually had with her at all times, was left in a bedroom.

A motive for her death has not been publicly released. The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

If convicted, Sanders faces up to 100 years behind bars.