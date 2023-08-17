PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Opening statements got underway Thursday afternoon in a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Peoria police officer five years ago.

At issue is whether Peoria Police Officer Ryan Isonhart acted reasonably shortly after midnight July 19, 2018, when he shot Luis Cruz. Lyrah Hernandez, who is Cruz’s sister and the administrator of his estate, argues no, that Isonhart was wrong.

City Hall, its attorneys and Isonhart said the opposite. The trial is expected to last late into next week.

Testimony is expected to begin Friday morning. Isonhart is expected to be on the stand.

Cruz, who was wanted in connection with a prior shooting, was shot after he ran from officers who had stopped the vehicle he was in for a traffic offense near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive and Blaine Street.

The suit alleges that Cruz’s civil rights were violated. There’s also a wrongful death and excessive force claim as well. In the suit, it’s alleged that Cruz was unarmed when he was shot. Isonhart and his partner at the time, Nicholas Mason, said they acted in self-defense,

And in November 2018, State’s Attorney Jerry Brady said they did, finding the officers did not commit any criminal acts. Rather, the prosecutor argued evidence found at the scene, a handgun magazine with Cruz’s palm print on it, corroborated the officers’ claims of self-defense.

Cruz was the third man killed by a police officer within a 10-month period that began in September 2017. In all three shootings, none of the officers were wearing body cameras.

In Cruz’s case, video footage from the officers’ camera on their squad car showed Cruz running away and into an alley — and out of the camera’s vantage point.

As in the Cruz incident, the other two recent officer-involved shootings were deemed justifiable and the officers involved were found to have been in compliance with both the law and department policy.

The other two men were Daniel O. El and Eddie Russell, Jr.

El, 32, was shot on Feb. 1, 2018, in a parking lot near Apple Street and Jefferson Avenue in South Peoria. The shooting came after a high-speed pursuit. El had gotten out of the car and ran before turning at shooting an officer. He was then killed.

Russell, 25, was killed Sept. 20, 2017, following a two-hour standoff at a relative’s house. He started to walk towards six officers while carrying a handgun when he was shot. He had been accused of robbing a nearby bank just before the standoff.