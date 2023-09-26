PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women testified Tuesday they were told to go to a Central Peoria street and then seconds later, they heard gunshots which resulted in the death of a Manual High School student.

One of those women was the person who allegedly drove the man Peoria police believe was the triggerman. The other, clad in the orange jumpsuit of a Peoria County Jail inmate, was the person who brought the victim, 17-year-old Jerry Snipes, Jr., to the intersection of Linn and Corrington streets on Oct. 6, 2021.

In all, more than a dozen people including several police officers took the stand in Peoria County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

On trial is Jeremy Moore, Jr., 20, on charges of aggravated battery and first-degree murder in connection with Snipes’ death. He faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison if convicted.

Snipes, 17, was pronounced dead at about 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, less than an hour after police were called to the 2800 block of North Linn Street. He was the city’s 24th homicide of 2021.

Tyranique White, 19, who also faces murder charges in connection with Snipes’ death, testified as part of a deal with Peoria County prosecutors that will have the murder charges replaced with an aggravated discharge of a firearm count.

The difference is big. Murder, if one is not deemed the shooter, has a 20-year minimum and one must serve 100% of a sentence. Aggravated discharge is four to 15 years behind bars and probation is an option.

White told the jury she drove Snipes to the area on Linn Street after picking him up shortly after midnight. She was told to bring him there by a third person, Gary Irby III, who is also charged with Snipes’ death. White said she brought Snipes there and was on the phone standing by a nearby house when she heard her name.

Snipes, she said, had called for her and when she came back to her vehicle, she saw Snipes and another person — she couldn’t identify who — tussling and then a shot went off. She saw Snipes lying on the ground and “panicked,” she said on the stand.

She drove off and later ditched the car, which was her mother’s in Glen Oak Park.

The woman, the alleged driver, then took the stand to state she had picked up Irby and Moore from a house on Frye Street and drove them around before arriving at Linn. The two men then got out of her car and were both armed with weapons. A few seconds later, she heard gunshots, they ran back and she drove off.

She testified they told her they’d “kill her” if she went to the police so she didn’t report anything until she was stopped a few weeks later by Peoria police who believed her vehicle was involved in the incident.

Neither woman saw the actual shooting, nor did they finger Moore as the shooter.

When Moore and Irby, 20, were arrested in October 2021, police said the type of weapon used to kill Snipes, a shotgun, was a critical factor in the case. Shotguns are not commonly used in such types of incidents.

A forensic pathologist testified Snipes had several gunshot wounds to his back, torso and legs.

It’s like the trial will wrap up on Wednesday, as both sides indicated they thought the jury could begin their deliberations.

Both White and Irby have jury trials set in their cases for early November, according to court records.