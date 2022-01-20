Texas chain restaurant opens doors Friday at Shoppes of Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The former Flat Top Grill location is finally filled and the Texas chain, Genghis Grill, is set to open its doors on Friday.

Create your own bowl or let them do it for you, that’s the concept at Genghis Grill and there are more than 80 ingredients to choose from.

“We are really excited to welcome Peoria’s community over here at Genghis Grill. We can’t wait to introduce them to fresh vegetables and create your own. We take care of a plethora of different dietary restrictions and allergy needs but you can pick exactly what you want when you are here,” said Scholtens.

The Senior Director of Training, Cassie Scholtens said despite the pandemic they are fully staffed and ready to serve some bowls.

“We’ve been able to hire back of the house front of the house we are full service, so we do have servers we do have bartenders. Just like everyone, we are hoping 2022 brings change and positivity to everybody, so we said it’s a perfect time to open our doors to the community,” said Scholtens.

Scholtens said the first 50 people who come tomorrow will get a free bowl on their next visit.

Genghis Grill is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.