Texas Roadhouse constructing new location in Bloomington, opening fall 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington residents will soon have a new option for dining out. Texas Roadhouse has announced it will open a new location in late August or early September, pending weather.

Officials say they have been attempting to build a location in the city for some time, but several other sites they picked out did not work. However, the new location on the corner of the main intersection in town will be worth the wait, they say.

It will be at 1713 East Empire Street.

Hiring for the new location will begin in June for approximately 200 employees.