BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Freshly baked bread, juicy steaks, and baby back ribs — sound good?

You could be eating that in Bloomington come spring-time. Texas Roadhouse could be coming to town, pending a City Council vote. The plan is to build the restaurant between the old Toys R Us and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons Shopping Center.

Texas Roadhouse serves American cuisine with a Western theme. Everything is cooked to order.

The Bloomington City Council will vote on it Monday night.