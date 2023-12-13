Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared as a blog on Dec. 13, 2023, during the trial. WMBD-TV and CIPROUD.com have pulled out snippets of coverage into individuals stories.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (3 p.m.) Jurors got a quick lesson Wednesday afternoon how anything in a person’s cell phone can be seen by police.

From photos to text messages to call logs to contacts, all that data can be extracted and analyzed by officers, assuming they have forensic software. And for the Peoria Police, they do and used that software to examine the cell phone found in the house of Navin Jones and his father, Brandon Walker, who is on trial for his murder.

But before that, for nearly 20 minutes, the jury filed in and out of the room as the attorneys squabbled over text messages found on a phone at the house.

The issue was the dates. Defense attorney Gary Morris wanted the exact dates the messages were sent. Prosecutors were trying to point out that they hadn’t even gotten that far, that they were still trying to introduce the contact file on the phone.

The contacts and the text messages were from Stephanie Jones’ phone. Detective Clint Rezac, who works as the Peoria Police Department’s cybercrime guru, testified how he extracted information off the phone and how he found the various text messages and the contacts.

He found two calls at 2:56 p.m. and 2:58 p.m. were made to a person nicknamed “Babe.” The calls were made on March 29, 2022 and “babe” based upon email contacts, addresses, phone numbers and the profile picture, appeared to be Brandon Walker.

Rezac then testified about several text messages in the fall of 2021 and early in 2022, where the person who owned the phone, Stephanie Jones. She repeatedly texted Brandon Walker about Navin and his behavior. Jones is clearly irritated that Navin is always wanting to eat and that he’s urinating on the wall and the floor.

Jones complained about how difficult the young boy was being and repeatedly indicated he or she was worried about losing their cool.

“He should have woken me up and I would have opened the door. his excuse was that he didn’t want to wake me up,” one of the messages said.

Repeatedly, the owner of the phone, likely Jones, then talks about punishing Navin by tying him to a banister or forcing him downstairs without pillows or blankets. At one point, Jones asks if she can leave the little boy downstairs whenever she’s sleeping or gone.

In response, Brandon Walker, aka “Babe,” says okay and makes a flirtatious comment.

Both Walker and Jones express disgust in their text messages that Navin was eating food out of the trash. And when Jones wanted to punish the little boy for that, Walker s