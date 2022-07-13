PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business was operating as usual at Thanh Linh Wednesday, even after the owner of the Vietnamese restaurant was indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud.

Between December 2012 to February 2019, Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to commit the offense of theft of government funds that exceeded $100,000.

Luong was not at the restaurant Wednesday, one employee told WMBD that businesses will be open until further notice.

One long-time customer, Debbie Rigney-Hayes, said she’s disappointed and surprised this wasn’t caught earlier.

“I’m frustrated that some people choose not to pay taxes and I understand that it’s expensive, and you know a hardship, and it’s not money in your pocket, but I mean I want a fire department, I want a police department, I want the schools I want my streets,” said Rigney-Hayes.

Rigney-Hayes said she drives all the way from Galesburg for the food, and it’s one of my favorites.

“I would hate to see it go, we need it. It brings diversity to Peoria’s food scene,” said Rigney-Hayes.

A warrant is issued for Luong’s arrest and the bond is set at $50,000.