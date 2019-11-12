Thanks to donations, ISU’s Gamma Phi Circus will preform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORMAL, Ill.– All thanks to the generosity of Central Illinois, Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus will be represented during one of the largest celebrations in the country.

The Gamma Phi Circus is the oldest collegiate circus in the nation.

It’s celebrating its 90th year and thanks to over $15,000 in donations, members will be taking part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

YOU DID IT! You helped us raise enough money to cover lodging and airfare for all of our performers and coaches who are… Posted by Gamma Phi Circus at Illinois State on Monday, November 11, 2019

There’s 10 days left to donate to the cause and that money will help purchase equipment like a Russian bar, kangaroo stilts and more.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The parade kicks off at 9 am Eastern and runs until noon. NBC’s coverage begins at 9 am in all time zones.

If you’d like to donate to the collegiate circus, CLICK HERE.