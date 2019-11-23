Thanksgiving comes early at Peoria Riverfront Market

PEORIA, Ill. — The Riverfront Market took over Dozer Park on Saturday for a special Thanksgiving market.

People usually experience the market on Saturdays in the summer on Water Street, nut there are a few holiday market dates throughout the year.

On Saturday, people bought fresh and local food, preparing for Thanksgiving meals, and shopped local crafts and artisans, getting some early present shopping done.

“All of the regular vendors are here, so it’s kind of a reunion among the vendors, and then we get to see our customers come back that we haven’t seen since later in October, so it’s really a fun time,” said Ann Schreifels, the owner of Jard’Ann.

The weather was cold and gloomy, but there was a large crowd and plenty to enjoy at the market.