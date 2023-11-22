WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day before Thanksgiving has become a mini holiday in its own right, especially at bars and restaurants.

Called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving” by those who participate in the festivities, it serves as a time for people to reunite with old friends when they’re back home for the holidays.

For local bars such as Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria, tonight will be busy.

“Everyone’s back in town, so it’s almost like a high school reunion here,” said Grace Spears, who is the bar’s manager.

She also said that it’s one of the busiest nights of the year for the bar and that they try to look after patrons who may drink too much.

“We close down at 1 a.m., so it’s a little earlier than everyone else does, but we encourage everyone to get an Uber,” she said.

While it can be a good time, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to danger on the roads.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has data from 2017-2021, which shows increased incidents of drunk driving accidents during the holiday season.

In that time frame of 2017-2021, there were 137 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve drove drunk.

The organization also shared some tips for people choosing to go out, including making sure you have a plan for getting home safely and if you see a drunk driver on the road, call the police.