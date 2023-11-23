WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions rolls on, teams were treated to a Thanksgiving meal today.

Countryside Banquet and Catering in Washington hosted the event, which gathered all 11 teams together for a meal. Tournament teams come to the city from across the country.

The luncheon has been held in various locations throughout the tournament’s 18-year-history.

Shawn Powell, who is the director of basketball operations for the tournament, said it’s his favorite part of the tournament.

“The fellowship, the food, just introducing them to the Midwest type of Thanksgiving, and it’s always been a thrill for all the teams to come and be apart of that,” he said.

Powell added that the luncheon receives “rave reviews” from players, as some have never experienced a Thanksgiving meal before.

Jodi Brown is a KB Strong board member and the widow of the late Kevin Brown, who was the head coach of the Washington Community High School boys’ basketball team before his passing in 2019.

She thinks the luncheon is an essential part of the tournament.

“It’s really special to show them how much we care about them being in our town and playing the game that we all love over the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.

Some proceeds from the tournament go towards cancer research and support services for families affected by Glioblastoma, the rare form of brain cancer that led to the death of Kevin Brown.