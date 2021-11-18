Thanksgiving meals and food boxes available in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — With Thanksgiving just a week away, many local organizations are offering free meals and other items to those in need.
PEORIA COUNTY
- Valeska Hinton: Heartland Health hosting Thanksgiving Box distribution Nov. 20 from 12-2pm, free turkey vouchers will be given to the first 100 recipients
- Redeemer Lutheran Food Pantry: Box of food given out Nov. 19 from 9-11 a.m. and Nov. 22 from 1-3 p.m.
- Catholic Charities Fulton Sheen Food Pantry: Box of food given out every Tuesday/Thursday in November from 9:30-11:30 a.m. while supplies last
- Salvation Army Peoria (NE Adams Street): Free community meal Nov. 25 from 1-3p.m., enter through alley off of Spalding Ave.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
- Pekin Township: Call by Monday, Nov. 21 at 346-3194 to sign-up for hot meal pick-up on Nov. 24 from 11-1 p.m.
WOODFORD COUNTY
- Open Arms Food Pantry: Serving Metamora School District Families – offering turkeys for Thanksgiving at distribution for details: openarms@mtco.com
FULTON COUNTY
- Salvation Army and HyVee: First 275 people who make a reservation, call during office hours: 309-647-0732 distribution from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 25
Know of a giveaway not on this list? Let us know! Email us at: news@wmbd.com with details.