PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Product of the Project is holding its 4th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Saturday.

The organization has more than 500 turkeys to give away this year.

The giveaway will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the MECA Center in Peoria.

Product of the Project founder and CEO Antwaun Banks said it’s always a joy to bless the community during hard times.

“You got the holidays and pop turkey drive going right into the 309 neighborhood,” Banks said. “Toyz in the neighborhood, so that’s really good to have these back to back events to sprinkle some good in the community, you know.”

You can register for the turkey giveaway by using this registration link.