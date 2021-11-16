Thanksgiving waste collection schedule updated in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials in Normal are letting residents know about the upcoming changes to the waste and recycling schedules this holiday season.

Household garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 25, as well as the day after Thanksgiving. However, bulk waste and brush will not be collected Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. These items will be collected the following week on the regular collection day.

Additionally, the department will not be accepting electronics recycling at the electronics recycling facility on these days, nor will any vacuum leaf collection occur.

Landscape waste pick-up for the season will end on Nov. 24 and resume in April 2022.

Residents are asked to place their garbage and recycling carts at the curb after 6 p.m. on the day before their regular collection day, or by 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

The only holiday that garbage and recycling is not collected in the Town of Normal is Christmas Day.