PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “That is not normal,” said Chris Schaffner, the Executive Director of Jolt Harm Reduction.

According to the Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, there were four overdose deaths in four days in the past week. While toxicology on the drugs is not yet complete, he has an idea of what is behind the deaths.

JOLT Harm Reduction tested several samples, which came back as Xylazine, Benzodiazepines, and Fentanyl combined into one substance. This is what is assumed to be what killed four people last week.

“Usually it’s an indication of a bad batch,” Schaffner said.

He said if people are still going to use it, they need to not use it alone, and make sure they have Narcan on them. And with this particular batch, be prepared to call 911.

Harwood says they have not seen overdose deaths this close together since the fentanyl deaths in 2017-2018.

Schaffner wants to remind people that they can obtain free Narcan from Jolt Harm Reduction, located on N. Sheridan Rd.

Join us Thursday to see how prevalent opioid addiction is in our central Illinois Communities, as well as potential solutions, during our special report on Opioids in Central Illinois. Thursday at 9 on WYZZ.