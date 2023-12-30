PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 13th annual Diamond and Pearls Scholarship Sneaker Ball was held at the Gateway Building in Peoria Saturday night.

The ball is hosted every year by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Nu Pi Omega chapter and the Peoria alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Jimmy Faggett said the newly renovated gateway building is the perfect place for the event.

“This is where we had the last sneaker ball in 2019 so when we were looking for venues the gateway said hey we renovated, and we want to continue that partnership so here we are,” Faggett said. “I think it looks spectacular they did a nice job with the renovations here, making it more modern, getting rid of some of the dated aesthetics, and it looks nice.”

The money raised from tickets sold goes back into the organizations to give out as scholarships.