CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — People have traveled across the country and the world for the Ledgestone Open.

“Central Illinois, whether we know it or not, is a premiere destination for disc golf,” said J.D. Dalfonso, President & CEO of Discover Peoria.

This is the 13th year of the world’s largest disc golf tournament. There are 14 courses for more than 2,200 professional and amateur players.

“This is a premiere event they seek out. Alongside other world events that we host here with the PDGA. It’s locally run by Nate Heinold, he drives the tournament and the athletes here,” said Dalfonso.

The event is expecting 5,000 spectators. People traveled from 45 states and 8 countries including New Zealand, Thailand, Japan, and Australia.

Vendor Josh Vaughn plays disc golf and traveled from Thailand to sell his eco-friendly eyewear company Black Shades. While at the tournament, he is showcasing a new shade line in collaboration with pro disc golfer Paul McBeth.

“If you love the sport this is by far the best event. It’s the best run, everything is always on schedule, all the pros love playing this course,” said Vaughn. “If you’re a vendor you want to be here and if you’re a fan, I traveled from the other side of the world to be here.”

Tournament Director Nate Heinold said watching the players enjoy the courses has become more fun than playing.

“I enjoy playing disc golf but I enjoy more being out here watching people travel from so far enjoy a lot of the work that me and my team have put into these courses,” said Tournament Director Nate Heinold.

Heinold said the tournament will have a seven-figure economic impact for Central Illinois.

“I believe in trying to promote the community. I’ve lived here. I have a business here, my insurance business and now I have a disc golf business,” he said. “I want our community to do well. I want more businesses to come here, I want more restaurants, I want more things to do for people. We have a lot to be proud of and disc golf is just one of them.”

