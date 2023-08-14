PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds came out to Mt. Hawley Country Club to raise money for those who have served.

Every year the country club provides a round of golf to more than 100 vets.

Tee it Up for the Troops is a non-profit established in 2005 to raise money for U.S. military veterans and their families.

The event chair Jeff Kolbus said giving a round of golf to those who’ve sacrificed so much is the least they can do.

“The veterans absolutely love the event. They are here at 5:10 in the morning I was here at 5:10 this morning. So they are excited, they are always punctual, on time, they love to golf and this is just a great way to celebrate them,” said Kolbus.

He said they raise money every year for the event and any leftover donations will go towards the Honor Flight, Freedom Paws and the Fuller Center.