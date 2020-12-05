The 18th Annual Christmas on Court draws families to Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pekin hosted the 18th Annual Christmas on Court Friday.

Families from all over Central Illinois visited the drive-through parade in Downtown Pekin. The event was reimagined to fit Governor Pritzker COVID-19 guidelines.

The drive-by exhibits included live music, balloon artists, a world-famous ice sculptor, animals, and displays by local businesses and organizations.

President and CEO of Discover Peoria J.D. Dalfonso said they expected over 1000 cars to attend.

“We were anticipating at least 1000 cars tonight, so it is a slow roll about 5 miles an hour, it is a lot of stop and go, I think that reflects the popularity of this year’s event,” Alfonso said.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft was excited to see so many people on attendance.

“Watching the people being able to walk around and the drive-by parade, It’s very very exciting, and we can’t wait to continue this process going into the new year,” Luft said.

Mayor Luft hopes next year’s event will be even better, with more guests and less COVID-19 restrictions.