2021 L.E.A.P. Academy will focus on how to pivot during COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Chamber will host the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria (YPGP) Leaders Emerging to Advance Peoria (LEAP) Academy 2021 starting April 7.

The eight-week workshop this year is virtual. Every Wednesday at noon, the L.E.A.P. Academy will host a different speaker.

Katie Kim, CEO of The Kim Group, is a returning speaker.

“When I talk with the L.E.A.P. Academy, what I want them to come away with is anybody can be a part of the change of the fabric of our community,” Kim said. “Whether it’s through development like we do, whether it’s through starting a business.”

The theme for this year’s academy is how businesses overcame the obstacles of COVID-19.

“Where I think the leap academy is going to be amazing and very impactful for our emerging leaders within our community this year is to really get engaged and get insight to how those businesses within our community have pivoted during COVID and are continuing to pivot,” Kim said.

To register, click here.